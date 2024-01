The California-based company Humm has developed a “bioelectric memory patch” to improve working memory, but some experts question the efficacy of the device.

Can Zapping the Brain Boost Memory?

Can Zapping the Brain Boost Memory?

The California-based company Humm has developed a “bioelectric memory patch” to improve working memory, but some experts question the efficacy of the device.

The California-based company Humm has developed a “bioelectric memory patch” to improve working memory, but some experts question the efficacy of the device.