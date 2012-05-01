ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
Tamiflu
Flu Drug Approved in Japan Claims to Stop Virus in 24 Hours
Kerry Grens
| Feb 25, 2018
| 1 min read
One dose of the medication, called Xofluza, cripples influenza by interfering with an enzyme critical for viral replication.
Tamiflu Reviewed Again
Kerry Grens
| Jan 30, 2015
| 2 min read
The controversial antiviral drug earns better marks in the most recent analysis of the evidence.
Researchers Question Tamiflu Review
Tracy Vence
| Apr 23, 2014
| 1 min read
Critics claim updated analysis of antiviral medication was statistically weak and based on unreliable randomized clinical trial data.
Updated Review: Tamiflu Is a Bust
Kerry Grens
| Apr 10, 2014
| 2 min read
After finally getting their hands on full clinical study reports, independent reviewers say the antiviral drug is ineffective.
Data Diving
Kerry Grens
| May 1, 2012
| 10+ min read
What lies untapped beneath the surface of published clinical trial analyses could rock the world of independent review.
