  3. Tamiflu

Tamiflu

Flu Drug Approved in Japan Claims to Stop Virus in 24 Hours
Kerry Grens | Feb 25, 2018 | 1 min read
One dose of the medication, called Xofluza, cripples influenza by interfering with an enzyme critical for viral replication.  
Tamiflu Reviewed Again
Kerry Grens | Jan 30, 2015 | 2 min read
The controversial antiviral drug earns better marks in the most recent analysis of the evidence. 
Researchers Question Tamiflu Review
Tracy Vence | Apr 23, 2014 | 1 min read
Critics claim updated analysis of antiviral medication was statistically weak and based on unreliable randomized clinical trial data.
Updated Review: Tamiflu Is a Bust
Kerry Grens | Apr 10, 2014 | 2 min read
After finally getting their hands on full clinical study reports, independent reviewers say the antiviral drug is ineffective.
Data Diving
Kerry Grens | May 1, 2012 | 10+ min read
What lies untapped beneath the surface of published clinical trial analyses could rock the world of independent review.
