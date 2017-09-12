ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
tattoo
tattoo
Hungry Macrophages Keep Tattoos on Mice’s Skin
Diana Kwon
| Mar 7, 2018
| 2 min read
A new study reveals that a constant stream of ink-gobbling immune cells helps hold tattoos in place.
Tattoo Ink Nanoparticles Persist in Lymph Nodes
Jef Akst
| Sep 12, 2017
| 2 min read
Analysis of the bodies of deceased individuals can’t determine what effect these tattoo remnants have on lymph function, but researchers suggest dirty needles aren’t the only risk of the age-old practice.
