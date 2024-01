Direct-to-consumer neurotechnologies using EEG or tDCS are becoming increasingly popular, but some scientists are concerned about the lack of evidence for efficacy.

Do Devices that Monitor or Zap the Brain Live Up to Their Claims?

Do Devices that Monitor or Zap the Brain Live Up to Their Claims?

Do Devices that Monitor or Zap the Brain Live Up to Their Claims?

Direct-to-consumer neurotechnologies using EEG or tDCS are becoming increasingly popular, but some scientists are concerned about the lack of evidence for efficacy.

Direct-to-consumer neurotechnologies using EEG or tDCS are becoming increasingly popular, but some scientists are concerned about the lack of evidence for efficacy.