temporal lobe

The Cellular Hallmarks of Consciousness
Anna Azvolinsky | Sep 21, 2017 | 4 min read
Recording from single neurons of epilepsy patients, neuroscientists show that both the strength and timing of neuronal firing are important to consciously perceive a visual object. 
Primate Brains Made to See Old Objects as New Again
Abby Olena, PhD | Aug 17, 2017 | 3 min read
Optogenetic stimulation of the perirhinal cortex can cause macaques to process never-before seen-objects as familiar and known objects as brand new.
