ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
thermoreception
thermoreception
A Cornucopia of Sensory Perception
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Sep 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Forget what you learned about humans having five senses. That goes double for non-human animals.
Sensory Biology Around the Animal Kingdom
The Scientist
Staff
| Sep 1, 2016
| 10+ min read
From detecting gravity and the Earth’s magnetic field to feeling heat and the movement of water around them, animals can do more than just see, smell, touch, taste, and hear.
A Panoply of Animal Senses
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 31, 2016
| 2 min read
Animals have receptors for feeling gravity, fluid flow, heat, and electric and magnetic fields.
Seeing Heat
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 31, 2016
| 1 min read
Learn how some snakes sense infrared radiation using specialized sense organs in their faces.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT