ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. thermoreception

thermoreception

A Cornucopia of Sensory Perception
Mary Beth Aberlin | Sep 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Forget what you learned about humans having five senses. That goes double for non-human animals.
Sensory Biology Around the Animal Kingdom
The Scientist Staff | Sep 1, 2016 | 10+ min read
From detecting gravity and the Earth’s magnetic field to feeling heat and the movement of water around them, animals can do more than just see, smell, touch, taste, and hear.
A Panoply of Animal Senses
The Scientist Staff | Aug 31, 2016 | 2 min read
Animals have receptors for feeling gravity, fluid flow, heat, and electric and magnetic fields.
Seeing Heat
The Scientist Staff | Aug 31, 2016 | 1 min read
Learn how some snakes sense infrared radiation using specialized sense organs in their faces.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT