tight junction proteins

Image of the Day: Flushing the Gut
The Scientist Staff | Jun 19, 2017 | 1 min read
In response to a bacterial infection, an immune signal in mice's guts triggers a molecular cascade that promotes diarrhea, which, researchers demonstrate, is important for ridding them of the bacteria.  
Image of the Day: Brain Barrier Balls
The Scientist Staff | Jun 7, 2017 | 1 min read
In a new and improved in vitro model of the blood-brain barrier, scientists allow a milieu of cells to grow together and form multicellular structures.
