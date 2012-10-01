ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Molting Mantis
Image of the Day: Molting Mantis
Watch an insect shed its exoskeleton and stretch its new wings.
Image of the Day: Molting Mantis
Image of the Day: Molting Mantis

Watch an insect shed its exoskeleton and stretch its new wings.

Watch an insect shed its exoskeleton and stretch its new wings.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. time-lapse imaging

time-lapse imaging

Image of the Day: Ghostly Tails
Emily Makowski | Oct 31, 2019 | 1 min read
Planarians are turned into art by a group of scientists and artists.
a gall midge larva leaping
Image of the Day: Legless Leaps
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 12, 2019 | 1 min read
The goldenrod gall midge, a type of fly, bears larvae that can jump through the air despite their lack of limbs.
Sleep Is Critical for the Zebrafish Brain to Repair DNA Damage
Catherine Offord | Mar 6, 2019 | 2 min read
Neurons can only efficiently fix genetic injuries when the animals are asleep.
The Sharper Image
Jeffrey M. Perkel | Oct 1, 2012 | 7 min read
Advances in light microscopy allow the mapping of cell migration during embryogenesis and capture dynamic processes at the cellular level.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT