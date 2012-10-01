time-lapse imaging

ADVERTISEMENT
The Sharper Image
Jeffrey M. Perkel
| Oct 1, 2012
| 7 min read
Advances in light microscopy allow the mapping of cell migration during embryogenesis and capture dynamic processes at the cellular level.
