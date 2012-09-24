ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. TMS

TMS

Noninvasive Brain Stimulation Modulates Memory Networks
Jef Akst | Nov 1, 2018 | 4 min read
Studies have demonstrated that magnetic and electrical currents can enhance memory in human subjects, but the technology is not yet ready for prime time.
The Next Generation of Noninvasive Brain Stimulation
Jef Akst | Nov 14, 2017 | 3 min read
New techniques for activating or suppressing neural activity by zapping the skull’s surface allow researchers to target smaller and deeper areas of the brain.
Removing the Optimism Bias
Ed Yong | Sep 24, 2012 | 3 min read
Disrupting a small part of the brain with a magnetic field can reduce people’s prejudice towards good news.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT