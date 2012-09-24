ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
TMS
TMS
Noninvasive Brain Stimulation Modulates Memory Networks
Jef Akst
| Nov 1, 2018
| 4 min read
Studies have demonstrated that magnetic and electrical currents can enhance memory in human subjects, but the technology is not yet ready for prime time.
The Next Generation of Noninvasive Brain Stimulation
Jef Akst
| Nov 14, 2017
| 3 min read
New techniques for activating or suppressing neural activity by zapping the skull’s surface allow researchers to target smaller and deeper areas of the brain.
Removing the Optimism Bias
Ed Yong
| Sep 24, 2012
| 3 min read
Disrupting a small part of the brain with a magnetic field can reduce people’s prejudice towards good news.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT