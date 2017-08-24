ADVERTISEMENT
  3. toothless dolphin

Image of the Day: No Table Manners
The Scientist Staff | Aug 24, 2017 | 1 min read
Ancient bones of the newly described toothless, stout-nosed dolphin Inermorostrum xenops suggest that it slurped its food.
