Top 10 Innovations 2024
Trending
How Are Earwax and Body Odor Linked?
A single gene controls earwax and body odor, shaping one’s unique scent through microbes.
“Man on Fire” Syndrome, Ion Channels, and the Quest for Safer Pain Treatments
Neuroscientist and clinician Stephen Waxman explores new strategies to break the circuit of neuropathic pain.
Moon Cycles and Menstrual Cycles
A long-term study finds that moon cycles and menstrual cycles align at certain times of women’s lives, shedding new light on the full moon and menstrual cycle relationship.
Microplastics Build Up in Human Organs, Especially the Brain
New research uncovered an alarming accumulation of plastic particles in human brains, raising concerns about their potential role in neurodegenerative disease.
Multimedia
Scaling Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing for Optimal Productivity
Explore a comprehensive guide to standardizing large scale production and clarification of lentiviral vectors.
Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows
In this webinar, Daryl Cole will share insights into the high-throughput screening and analysis of antibody binding and functional characterization.