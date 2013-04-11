ADVERTISEMENT
Calculating Predator
Catherine Offord | Jan 24, 2016 | 2 min read
The Venus flytrap tailors its response to prey by counting the number of action potentials induced by trigger hairs inside its trap.
Bed Bug-Trapping Plants
Kate Yandell | Apr 11, 2013 | 1 min read
Scientists are trying to create pest control devices inspired by tiny hooks on bean plant leaves.
