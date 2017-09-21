ADVERTISEMENT
  Tropidogyne pentaptera

Tropidogyne pentaptera

Image of the Day: 100-Million-Year-Old Flower
The Scientist Staff | Sep 21, 2017 | 1 min read
Scientists think dinosaurs brushed these ancient flowers into pools of tree resin, creating fossils preserved in amber.  
