TRP ion channel

Hibernating Rodents Feel Less Cold
Abby Olena, PhD | Dec 19, 2017 | 3 min read
Syrian hamsters and thirteen-lined ground squirrels are tolerant of chilly temperatures, thanks to amino acid changes in a cold-responsive ion channel. 
Cool Genes
Kate Yandell | Jul 1, 2013 | 2 min read
A thermosensitive ion channel helps C. elegans live longer at cold temperatures.
