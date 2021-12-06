ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
TS Digest
TS Digest
Biotech Tries Manipulating the Skin Microbiome
Bianca Nogrady
| Apr 18, 2022
| 8 min read
Researchers are revealing the complexity of the microbial community living on the body—and paving the way for new bacteria-targeting treatments for acne and other dermatological conditions.
Ana Marija Jakšić Shapes Fruit Fly Brains
Chloe Tenn
| Apr 18, 2022
| 3 min read
The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne evolutionary neurobiologist is using
Drosophila
to investigate how organisms adapt to novel environments.
Opinion: Another Species of Hominin May Still Be Alive
Gregory Forth
| Apr 18, 2022
| 4 min read
Do members of
Homo floresiensis
still inhabit the Indonesian island where their fossils helped identify a new human species fewer than 20 years ago?
How to Bring the Public into the Scientific Process
Amanda Heidt
| Mar 14, 2022
| 10+ min read
A new wave of research is recruiting patients and other members of the public to serve as equal partners, bringing fresh perspectives to research on diseases and other conditions.
DNA Nanopore Sequencing Adapted for Protein Sequence Comparisons
Sophie Fessl, PhD
| Feb 14, 2022
| 3 min read
Researchers link a stretch of DNA to a peptide of interest and measure current changes as the molecule is pulled by a helicase through a nanopore.
Infographic: Reading Proteins with Nanopores
Sophie Fessl, PhD
| Feb 14, 2022
| 1 min read
Adapting DNA nanopore sequencing to peptides allows researchers to identify single amino acid differences.
Thomas Lozito Is Figuring Out How Lizards Rebuild
Connor Lynch
| Feb 14, 2022
| 4 min read
The University of Southern California bioengineer studies how lizards regrow their tails, with the goal of one day inducing regeneration in humans.
Introducing
TS Digest
Bob Grant
| Dec 6, 2021
| 2 min read
The Scientist
is embarking on a new publishing journey, and you, dear reader, are invited to join.
