Reactions to the March for Science
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 25, 2017
| 1 min read
The Scientist
’s Bob Grant caught up with demonstrators who participated in the March for Science in Washington, DC, on April 22.
45 Feet High and Rising
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 24, 2017
| 1 min read
Maize enthusiast Jason Karl aims to continue breaking his own records for the tallest corn plants ever grown.
Hot Topics at SfN
The Scientist
Staff
| Nov 17, 2016
| 1 min read
Researchers at this year’s Society for Neuroscience meeting in San Diego, California, discuss what they found most interesting.
TS Live: Genetic Time Machine
Bob Grant
| Jun 12, 2015
| 1 min read
Piecing together scraps of DNA from a 400,000-year-old hominin femur
TS Live: Elephant Herpes
Jef Akst
| May 31, 2015
| 1 min read
Researchers at the Smithsonian National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., are studying a viral infection that can be lethal to elephant calves.
TS Live: The Enemy Within
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 31, 2015
| 1 min read
How viruses wield tiny molecules of RNA to help them persist in our bodies for years, decades, and sometimes an entire life span
TS Live: Disease on the Wing
Bob Grant
| Nov 30, 2014
| 1 min read
Bats' special relationship with pathogens
TS Live: Handy Apes
Bob Grant
| Aug 31, 2014
| 1 min read
Studying handedness in chimps may shed light on the mysterious trait in humans.
TS Live: Catch of the Day
Kerry Grens
| May 31, 2014
| 1 min read
Meet the Springfield, Illinois-based fish monger seeking to cultivate a taste for invasive Asian carp.
