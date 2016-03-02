Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
TS Picks
TS Picks
TS Picks: April 7, 2017
Bob Grant
| Apr 7, 2017
| 2 min read
Consortium pushes for open citation data; Gates Foundation launches open-access publishing platform; Cell Press lifts the veil on papers under consideration; an online widget circumvents some paywalls
TS Picks: March 30, 2017
Tracy Vence
| Mar 30, 2017
| 1 min read
Obama administration’s science advisers stick together; “allies confident” NIH Director Francis Collins can dissuade Congress from approving drastic budget cuts; how Brexit may affect scientists
TS Picks: March 23, 2017
Tracy Vence
| Mar 23, 2017
| 2 min read
Reacting to the White House budget proposal; tracking “attacks on science”
TS Picks: Trump’s First Week in Office
Joshua A. Krisch
| Jan 25, 2017
| 3 min read
Gag orders at key science agencies were reportedly given, rescinded, and denied. Meanwhile, scientists say they are organizing a march on Washington.
TS Picks: November 14, 2016
Tracy Vence
| Nov 13, 2016
| 1 min read
Trust in scientific experts; trying open peer review; who will lead HHS?
TS Picks: November 9, 2016
The Scientist
Staff
| Nov 8, 2016
| 1 min read
US elections edition
TS Picks: October 24, 2016
Tracy Vence
| Oct 24, 2016
| 1 min read
Theranos’s bad blood tests; presidential science lessons; “three-parent” babies
TS Picks: October 13, 2016
Tracy Vence
| Oct 13, 2016
| 1 min read
Forgotten bacterium; talc and cancer risk; innocuous mutations
TS Picks: September 26, 2016
Tracy Vence
| Sep 27, 2016
| 1 min read
World leaders agree to fight superbugs; researchers edit human embryos; peer reviewers’ motivations
TS Picks: September 19, 2016
Tracy Vence
| Sep 18, 2016
| 1 min read
Human-Neanderthal inbreeding; “personal genetics” is a family matter; studying city-dwelling rats; science reporting without embargoes
TS Picks: August 25, 2016
Tracy Vence
| Aug 25, 2016
| 1 min read
Brain’s energy needs and human decision-making; science and the US presidential election; modifying Cas9; regulating lab-made meat, milk
TS Picks: August 1, 2016
Tracy Vence
| Aug 1, 2016
| 1 min read
Anti-Zika potential of already-approved drugs; problems with animal studies; recognizing the contributions of grad students and postdocs
TS Picks: June 20, 2016
Bob Grant
| Jun 20, 2016
| 1 min read
Excellence schmexellence; thinking outside the biomedical box; homeopathy journal sunk by self-citation
TS Picks: May 10, 2016
Tracy Vence
| May 10, 2016
| 1 min read
CRISPR therapy not ready for prime time; FDA drops a scope recall; next-generation sleep research; how to shave an ant
TS Picks: April 26, 2016
Tracy Vence
| Apr 26, 2016
| 1 min read
Big win for scientist who appealed grant rejection; human mycobiome in the spotlight; one nutritionist’s early stand against excess sugar; Creative Commons licenses and science publishing
TS Picks: March 31, 2016
Tracy Vence
| Mar 31, 2016
| 1 min read
Aedes aegypti
genome collaboration unites competitors; DIY CRISPR; Pinterest for academics
TS Picks: March 16, 2016
Kerry Grens
| Mar 16, 2016
| 2 min read
Corrections give belated credit for immunotherapy; mosquitoes have been bugging us long before Zika; the bright side of irreproducibility
TS Picks: March 15, 2016
Tracy Vence
| Mar 15, 2016
| 1 min read
Profile of a CRISPR pioneer; SciHub, open access, and for-profit publishing; improving ecological models
TS Picks: March 9, 2016
Tracy Vence
| Mar 9, 2016
| 1 min read
CRISPR-edited animals; reasons for retractions; biotech in Austin
TS Picks: March 2, 2016
Tracy Vence
| Mar 2, 2016
| 1 min read
Online manuscript-editing marketplace; backyard bald eagles; “take your child to the lab”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT