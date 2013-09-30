ADVERTISEMENT
  3. tungara frogs

These Flies Hijack Frogs’ Love Calls
Mary Bates | Nov 1, 2017 | 5 min read
The phenomenon is one of the few examples of eavesdropping across the vertebrate/invertebrate barrier.
These Flies Suck. . . Frogs
The Scientist Staff | Oct 31, 2017 | 1 min read
Insects feast on amorous tungara frogs by eavesdropping on their amphibian love songs.
Robo Frogs
Jef Akst | Sep 30, 2013 | 1 min read
University of Wisconsin researcher Barrett Klein’s robotic tungara frogs call to females.
