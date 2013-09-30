ADVERTISEMENT
tungara frogs
These Flies Hijack Frogs’ Love Calls
Mary Bates
| Nov 1, 2017
| 5 min read
The phenomenon is one of the few examples of eavesdropping across the vertebrate/invertebrate barrier.
These Flies Suck. . . Frogs
The Scientist
Staff
| Oct 31, 2017
| 1 min read
Insects feast on amorous tungara frogs by eavesdropping on their amphibian love songs.
Robo Frogs
Jef Akst
| Sep 30, 2013
| 1 min read
University of Wisconsin researcher Barrett Klein’s robotic tungara frogs call to females.
