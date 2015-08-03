ADVERTISEMENT
Smartphone open Twitter application
Notable Science Quotes
An iPhone screen with the app icons for Twitter and Mastodon side by side. Other apps are arranged in rows around them.
What’s the Future of Science Twitter?
Katherine Irving | Nov 11, 2022 | 2 min read
In the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover, many researchers are exploring their options with the open-source platform Mastodon.
Smartphone with thumb over twitter icon
UK Funding Agency Apologizes for Role in Researchfish Controversy
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Apr 20, 2022 | 3 min read
Researchfish is a platform commonly used to track the status of grants and the impacts of research. When academics were critical of the company online, Researchfish shared these comments with the largest funding agency in the UK, and the scientists’ comments were sometimes shared with their employers.
EXCLUSIVE
Stethoscope on top of form and clipboard
Robert Malone Targets Physician Who Alerted Medical Board to Misinformation
Catherine Offord | Feb 19, 2022 | 8 min read
A Hawaii hospital worker who reported the controversial scientist to the Maryland Board of Physicians was subjected to harassment and a retaliatory complaint after Malone made his name and location public.
Researcher fighting misinformation online
Twitter’s Science Stars Fight Misinformation
Jef Akst | Jan 17, 2022 | 10+ min read
COVID-19 has thrown science and scientists into the spotlight. Some have accepted the challenge, amassing hundreds of thousands of followers and using the ongoing pandemic as a “teachable moment.”
Social media illustration
Opinion: Dismantling Anti-vaccine Rhetoric on Social Media
Federico Germani and Nikola Biller-Andorno | Jan 4, 2022 | 5 min read
Can requiring users of Facebook and other platforms to pass critical thinking tests stem the tide of widely disseminated misinformation?
a gavel with a pipet and wellplate
Elisabeth Bik Faces Legal Action After Criticizing Studies
Shawna Williams | May 28, 2021 | 3 min read
A complaint lodged by researchers in France prompts two petitions supporting Bik’s whistleblowing work.
Opinion: Being Scientists Doesn’t Make Us Science Communicators
Sarah Anderson | Dec 17, 2020 | 3 min read
Effectively relating science to the public is a science in itself, and expertise on a topic doesn’t guarantee expertise in explaining it.
Black in X Addresses Long-Standing Inequity in STEM
Lisa Winter | Nov 16, 2020 | 7 min read
In a year of racial tumult, Black scientists are uniting for visibility and action. 
an illustration of the earth with lines illustrating its geomagnetic fields
Paper Proposing COVID-19, Magnetism Link to Be Retracted
Shawna Williams | Nov 4, 2020 | 4 min read
The study, published in a peer-reviewed journal, has attracted widespread derision from researchers.
Twitter, identity fraud, BethAnn McLaughlin, indigenous, scientist, fabrication, MeTooSTEM, sexual harassment
MeTooSTEM Leader Admits to Faking Twitter Account
Amanda Heidt | Aug 4, 2020 | 4 min read
BethAnn McLaughlin will step away from the organization after confirming allegations that she posed as @Sciencing_Bi, a fabricated queer indigenous researcher and victim of sexual harassment.
Scientists Continue to Use Outdated Methods
Catherine Offord | Jan 8, 2018 | 7 min read
The use of underperforming computational tools is a major offender in science’s reproducibility crisis—and there’s growing momentum to avoid it.
Trump Nominates Alex Azar as Health and Human Services Secretary
Catherine Offord | Nov 13, 2017 | 2 min read
The former chief of Eli Lilly USA is picked to replace Tom Price, who stepped down in September amid a controversy over the abuse of taxpayer-funded travel.
Science Labs Offer Help to Texas Researchers
Jef Akst | Aug 29, 2017 | 2 min read
Sparked by a tweet from a Philadelphia scientist, the March for Science–Houston has launched a database of facilities offering to host reagents and researchers. 
Social Media Accelerates Science
Ben Andrew Henry | Nov 1, 2016 | 6 min read
How researchers are taking advantage of Twitter and other forums to do, share, and discuss research
Notable Science Quotes
The Scientist Staff | Aug 1, 2016 | 2 min read
Brexit's effect on science, melding disciplines, and more
Fieldwork Bloopers
Tanya Lewis | Jun 21, 2016 | 1 min read
Scenes from illustrator Jim Jourdane’s Fieldwork Fail: The Messy Side of Science
Illustrating #FieldworkFails
Tanya Lewis | Jun 21, 2016 | 2 min read
An artist aims to publish a collection of stories of science gone awry.
New Year, New Lab
Karen Zusi | Jan 5, 2016 | 2 min read
Scientists share their 2016 resolutions across Twitter.
Field Bloopers
Bob Grant | Aug 3, 2015 | 1 min read
Scientists air their most embarrassing fieldwork flubs on Twitter.
