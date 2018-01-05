ultraviolet light

ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Hot Pink Squirrels
Under UV light, flying squirrels give off a rosy glow.
Image of the Day: Glowing Chameleon
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Jan 23, 2018
| 1 min read
The lizards may be signaling one another using fluorescent cues that we can’t see.
Study: UV Light Destroys Bat-Killing Fungus
Katarina Zimmer
| Jan 5, 2018
| 2 min read
White nose syndrome has killed millions of bats throughout North America since it was discovered on the continent.
