The decision may facilitate the agency cracking down more effectively on the unproven interventions these companies sell.

Judge Says FDA Can Stop Clinic from Selling Stem Cell Treatments

Judge Says FDA Can Stop Clinic from Selling Stem Cell Treatments

Judge Says FDA Can Stop Clinic from Selling Stem Cell Treatments

The decision may facilitate the agency cracking down more effectively on the unproven interventions these companies sell.

The decision may facilitate the agency cracking down more effectively on the unproven interventions these companies sell.