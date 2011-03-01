ADVERTISEMENT
  vernalization

The Footprints of Winter
Ralf MÃ¼ller and Justin Goodrich | Mar 1, 2011 | 4 min read
Epigenetic marks laid down during the cold months of the year allow flowering in spring and summer.
Epigenetics—A Primer
Stefan Kubicek | Mar 1, 2011 | 1 min read
There are many ways that epigenetic effects regulate the activation or repression of genes. Here are a few molecular tricks cells use to read off the right genetic program.
