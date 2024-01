Services promising scientifically tailored supplements or advice abound. Experts say their claims are largely unfounded, although some solid evidence is beginning to emerge.

Personalized Nutrition Companies’ Claims Overhyped: Scientists

Personalized Nutrition Companies’ Claims Overhyped: Scientists

Services promising scientifically tailored supplements or advice abound. Experts say their claims are largely unfounded, although some solid evidence is beginning to emerge.

Services promising scientifically tailored supplements or advice abound. Experts say their claims are largely unfounded, although some solid evidence is beginning to emerge.