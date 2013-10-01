ADVERTISEMENT
vomeronasal organ
vomeronasal organ
Neuron Populations Involved in Mouse Olfaction Change Over Time
Jef Akst
| Nov 1, 2016
| 4 min read
Male mice exposed to females, their urine, or a chemical in their urine lost sensory neurons in their vomeronasal organs that respond to that chemical.
Get a Whiff of This
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Oct 1, 2013
| 3 min read
An issue devoted to the latest research on how smells lead to actions
