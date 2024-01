One of the first analyses of its kind finds a smaller proportion of men in same-sex couples earn STEM degrees than do men in heterosexual couples. It’s a different story for women.

Q&A: Study Quantifies LGBQ Representation in STEM Degrees, Jobs

One of the first analyses of its kind finds a smaller proportion of men in same-sex couples earn STEM degrees than do men in heterosexual couples. It’s a different story for women.