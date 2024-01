The first phylogenomic tree of these insects shows their diversification occurred after they split into Old and New World groups.

Image of the Day: Stick and Leaf Insects

The first phylogenomic tree of these insects shows their diversification occurred after they split into Old and New World groups.

