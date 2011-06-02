ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Sustainability Trends Shaping Lab Design
Sustainable laboratory design trends move research toward a zero carbon future.
Sustainability Trends Shaping Lab Design
Sustainability Trends Shaping Lab Design
Sustainable laboratory design trends move research toward a zero carbon future.
Sustainable laboratory design trends move research toward a zero carbon future.
Home
Subjects
waste
waste
Neuston: Living Among Plastic Debris in the Open Ocean
Amanda Heidt
| Jan 2, 2023
| 3 min read
With plastic recovery operations now underway in the world’s marine garbage patches, scientists must contend with how little was known about the organisms living at the surface.
Green Lab Initiatives Take Root Around the World
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Nov 14, 2022
| 9 min read
Scientists, students, and administrative staff are working to bring about a cultural shift to mitigate the impact of research on the environment.
Pipe Dreams
TS Book Club Discussion
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Jun 18, 2021
| 2 min read
Join
The Scientist
on August 20 to discuss Chelsea Wald’s tour of projects aimed at improving toilets—and solving many of the world’s problems in the process.
UCL to Phase Out Single-Use Plastics, Including Pipette Tips
Katarina Zimmer
| Oct 25, 2019
| 3 min read
Britain’s largest university aims to eliminate single-use plastics, in the lab and elsewhere around campus, by 2024. How exactly the institution plans to meet that goal is yet to be determined.
New Woes for MIT Media Lab
Ashley Yeager
| Sep 24, 2019
| 3 min read
Researchers say the Open Agricultural Initiative promoted a high-profile project with misleading claims, and documents show it violated state environmental regulations.
The Superpowers of Genetically Modified Pigs
Kerry Grens
| Aug 1, 2018
| 4 min read
Scientists have engineered swine that pollute less, fend off disease, and produce more meat, but you won’t find them outside experimental farms . . . yet.
Life Scientists Cut Down on Plastic Waste
Katarina Zimmer
| Aug 1, 2018
| 8 min read
Across the US, laboratories are finding creative ways to minimize the amount of plastic they throw away.
Organic Fertilizers Rife With Microplastics: Study
Shawna Williams
| Apr 4, 2018
| 2 min read
Converting biowaste to plant food is an overlooked source of tiny plastic pollutants, researchers say.
Opinion: Use Pollution Models to Support Stream Sampling
Jacelyn Rice and Paul Westerhoff
| Jul 11, 2017
| 3 min read
Modeling gives insight to the critical role of streamflow conditions when assessing the concentrations of endocrine disrupting compounds.
Preclinical Studies Don't Regularly Adhere to Best Practices
Kerry Grens
| May 8, 2017
| 4 min read
Animal experiments published in a handful of cardiovascular journals mostly ignore NIH guidelines.
Eco-friendly Flush
Jef Akst
| Aug 17, 2012
| 2 min read
A solar-powered toilet that converts human waste into electricity snags first place—and $100,000—at the Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.
Fish Hurt by Drug Waste
Jef Akst
| Aug 16, 2011
| 2 min read
Waste from pharmaceutical factories is finding its way to the world’s waterways, and affecting the sexual attributes of local fish.
Biodegradables not environmentally friendly
Cristina Luiggi
| Jun 2, 2011
| 1 min read
The breakdown of landfill trash by microorganisms may cause significant harm to the environment through the release of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, researchers at North Carolina State University claim.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT