ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. water bear

water bear

Image of the Day: Tardigrades!
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Feb 13, 2018 | 1 min read
The microscopic water bears will be featured in an exhibition at the Harvard Museum of Natural History beginning Saturday, February 17.
Study: Climate Change Could Threaten Tardigrades
Diana Kwon | Dec 20, 2017 | 1 min read
Researchers find that a combination of high temperatures and UV radiation can have negative effects on these hardy creatures.
New Insights into Tardigrades’ Ability to Withstand Drying Out
Kerry Grens | Dec 6, 2017 | 2 min read
Water bears can reanimate after years of desiccation—and gel-forming proteins unique to the animals may explain how.
Genomic Analysis Leaves Tardigrade Phylogeny Unclear
Abby Olena, PhD | Jul 27, 2017 | 4 min read
The genomes of two species of water bears reveal clues about how they persist in extreme conditions, yet don’t resolve the animals’ debated evolutionary story.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT