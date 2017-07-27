ADVERTISEMENT
water bear
Image of the Day: Tardigrades!
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Feb 13, 2018
| 1 min read
The microscopic water bears will be featured in an exhibition at the Harvard Museum of Natural History beginning Saturday, February 17.
Study: Climate Change Could Threaten Tardigrades
Diana Kwon
| Dec 20, 2017
| 1 min read
Researchers find that a combination of high temperatures and UV radiation can have negative effects on these hardy creatures.
New Insights into Tardigrades’ Ability to Withstand Drying Out
Kerry Grens
| Dec 6, 2017
| 2 min read
Water bears can reanimate after years of desiccation—and gel-forming proteins unique to the animals may explain how.
Genomic Analysis Leaves Tardigrade Phylogeny Unclear
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jul 27, 2017
| 4 min read
The genomes of two species of water bears reveal clues about how they persist in extreme conditions, yet don’t resolve the animals’ debated evolutionary story.
