  3. whistled languages

Whistle While You Work Your Brain
Kerry Grens | Oct 1, 2015 | 4 min read
Communication based on whistles offers a “natural experiment” for studying how the brain processes language.
Whistle Stop
The Scientist Staff | Sep 30, 2015 | 1 min read
Visit the remote Turkish village where the musical language that residents use to communicate across valleys is elucidating how language is processed in the brain.
