whistled languages

Whistle While You Work Your Brain
Kerry Grens
| Oct 1, 2015
| 4 min read
Communication based on whistles offers a “natural experiment” for studying how the brain processes language.
Whistle Stop
The Scientist
Staff
| Sep 30, 2015
| 1 min read
Visit the remote Turkish village where the musical language that residents use to communicate across valleys is elucidating how language is processed in the brain.
