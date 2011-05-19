white nose syndrome (WNS)

ADVERTISEMENT
Fungus Behind Deadly Bat Disease Found in Northern California
Bats are infected with the microbe that causes white-nose syndrome, but the disease itself has not shown up.
Study: UV Light Destroys Bat-Killing Fungus
Katarina Zimmer | Jan 5, 2018 | 2 min read
White nose syndrome has killed millions of bats throughout North America since it was discovered on the continent. 
White-Nose Syndrome Fungus Infects Bats in Texas
Jef Akst | Mar 27, 2017 | 2 min read
The pathogenic fungus that has decimated populations of bats throughout the eastern United States has surfaced in the state for the first time, although none of the bats appear diseased.
China’s Bats Widely Resistant to White-Nose Syndrome
Bob Grant | Mar 10, 2016 | 2 min read
A study suggests bats in Asia could have genes that protect them from the fungal infection that is decimating bat populations in North America.
Bats Make a Comeback
Molly Sharlach | Dec 22, 2014 | 1 min read
Citizen-scientist data obtained through the U.K.’s National Bat Monitoring Programme show that populations of 10 bat species have stabilized or are growing.
Bad Raps
Mary Beth Aberlin | Dec 1, 2014 | 2 min read
Understanding animal diseases—for their sake and for ours
A Race Against Extinction
A. Marmaduke Kilpatrick | Dec 1, 2014 | 10+ min read
Bat populations ravaged; hundreds of amphibian species driven to extinction; diverse groups of birds threatened. Taking risks will be necessary to control deadly wildlife pathogens.
Contributors
Molly Sharlach | Dec 1, 2014 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the December 2014 issue of The Scientist.
TS Live: Disease on the Wing
Bob Grant | Nov 30, 2014 | 1 min read
Bats' special relationship with pathogens
The Scientist on The Pulse, May 9
Kerry Grens | May 9, 2014 | 1 min read
The rejuvenating effects of young blood, white nose syndrome spread, and penguin flu
Bat-Killing Fungus Spreads West
Dan Cossins | Aug 5, 2013 | 1 min read
Researchers have detected the fungus responsible for white-nose syndrome, which decimates bat populations, in Arkansas.
Bunker Bats
Jef Akst | Aug 1, 2013 | 4 min read
Military bunkers along the US East Coast may serve as sterile overwintering sites for bat populations threatened by white-nose syndrome.
Hunker Bunker
Jef Akst | Jul 31, 2013 | 1 min read
Inside the Cold War bunker where wildlife biologists tried to create a safe haven for bats at risk of contracting a deadly fungal disease
A Cloud for Bats
Hayley Dunning | Aug 2, 2012 | 2 min read
A unique habitat seeks to bring awareness to a disease decimating populations of the flying mammals.
Designing Bat Homes
The Scientist Staff | Aug 2, 2012 | 1 min read
Strung between a cluster of trees in a quiet nature reserve in Buffalo, New York, is a collection of large, metal pods. For now, they are quiet day and night, but the pods' architect, Joyce Hwang, hopes that in future twilights, they will be buzzing
Bat Deaths Hit 6 Million
Hannah Waters | Jan 19, 2012 | 1 min read
The deadly white-nose fungus has killed some 6 million bats in the 5 years since its discovery—and it doesn’t show sign of stopping.
Bat Luck
Cristina Luiggi | Jan 1, 2012 | 4 min read
An intrepid researcher and her team battle the elements and bouts of misfortune to explore the biodiversity of a brand new African country.
National plan save bats
Cristina Luiggi | May 19, 2011 | 1 min read
In light of the looming threat of extinction of North American bat populations brought on by the lethal and rapidly spreading disease known as white nose syndrome, the US Fish and Wildlife Service unveiled this week a national plan for coordinating efforts for combatting the disease at the loca, state, and federal level.
