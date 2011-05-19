white nose syndrome (WNS)

Strung between a cluster of trees in a quiet nature reserve in Buffalo, New York, is a collection of large, metal pods. For now, they are quiet day and night, but the pods' architect, Joyce Hwang, hopes that in future twilights, they will be buzzing
In light of the looming threat of extinction of North American bat populations brought on by the lethal and rapidly spreading disease known as white nose syndrome, the US Fish and Wildlife Service unveiled this week a national plan for coordinating efforts for combatting the disease at the loca, state, and federal level.