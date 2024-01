A rogue hybrid lymphocyte, bearing characteristics of both B and T cells, may play a role in driving autoimmunity in the disease, although the mechanism is far from clear.

Novel Type of Immune Cell Discovered in Type 1 Diabetes Patients

Novel Type of Immune Cell Discovered in Type 1 Diabetes Patients

Novel Type of Immune Cell Discovered in Type 1 Diabetes Patients

A rogue hybrid lymphocyte, bearing characteristics of both B and T cells, may play a role in driving autoimmunity in the disease, although the mechanism is far from clear.

A rogue hybrid lymphocyte, bearing characteristics of both B and T cells, may play a role in driving autoimmunity in the disease, although the mechanism is far from clear.