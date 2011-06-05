ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Science Scandals of 2011
A list of this year's most high-profile retractions and controversies in science
Top Science Scandals of 2011
Top Science Scandals of 2011
A list of this year's most high-profile retractions and controversies in science
A list of this year's most high-profile retractions and controversies in science
Home
Subjects
xmrv
xmrv
Chronic Fatigue Researcher to Publish Book
Bob Grant
| Mar 12, 2014
| 2 min read
Judy Mikovits, the controversial researcher who claimed to establish a link between chronic fatigue syndrome and a virus, has coauthored a book set to publish in May.
Surprise XMRV Retraction
Beth Marie Mole
| Sep 21, 2012
| 2 min read
The journal PLOS Pathogens abruptly retracts the seminal paper linking XMRV to disease.
Chronic Fatigue Case Dropped
Jef Akst
| Jun 15, 2012
| 2 min read
The criminal charges that had been brought upon chronic fatigue syndrome researcher Judy Mikovits for stealing data from her former employer have been dropped.
Science
Retracts Chronic Fatigue Paper
Edyta Zielinska
| Dec 23, 2011
| 1 min read
Science makes a decision for the authors and retracts a paper suggesting a viral cause for chronic fatigue syndrome.
Court Rules Against Mikovits
Jef Akst
| Dec 21, 2011
| 1 min read
The infamous chronic fatigue syndrome researcher Judy Mikovits loses the first round of a civil suit filed against her by her former employer.
Mikovits Extradition Delayed
Tia Ghose
| Nov 23, 2011
| 1 min read
The controversial chronic fatigue researcher will not be extradited to face felony charges for at least a month.
Chronic Fatigue Researcher Arrested
Jef Akst
| Nov 21, 2011
| 1 min read
Judy Mikovits, notorious in the scientific community since she claimed to link a mouse retrovirus to chronic fatigue syndrome, has been arrested and is being held in jail.
Chronic Fatigued Researcher Sued
Jef Akst
| Nov 15, 2011
| 1 min read
A research institute has filed a lawsuit against its former employee, Judy Mikovits, who claimed to link a mouse retrovirus to chronic fatigue syndrome.
Chronic Fatigue Researcher Fired
Edyta Zielinska
| Oct 4, 2011
| 1 min read
Researcher who found connection between virus and chronic fatigue fired for not releasing her research samples.
Again: No XMRV-Chronic Fatigue Link
Tia Ghose
| Sep 22, 2011
| 2 min read
Researchers publish yet another study against the link between a murine leukemia virus and chronic fatigue syndrome, and partially retract the original results.
XMRV doesn't cause chronic fatigue
Tia Ghose
| Jun 5, 2011
| 2 min read
Two studies point to contamination of patient samples as the cause of a controversial 2009 finding that linked the mouse virus XMRV with chronic fatigue syndrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT