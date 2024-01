He advanced the field of medical genetics, spoke out about reducing the stigma associated with mental illness, and captured attention for asserting that scientific evidence failed to demonstrate that life begins at conception.

Physician and Geneticist Leon Rosenberg Dies at 89

