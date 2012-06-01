ADVERTISEMENT
  yeast two-hybrid analysis

Illuminating the Interactome
Molly Sharlach | Nov 20, 2014 | 3 min read
A massive screen yields the most comprehensive map of binary human protein interactions to date.
Microbiology Goes High-Tech
Jeffrey M. Perkel | Jun 1, 2012 | 8 min read
Out with toothpicks and pipettors; in with automation.
