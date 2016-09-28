ADVERTISEMENT
  Zika testing

Zika testing

Quick and Cheap Zika Detection
Ruth Williams | May 3, 2017 | 3 min read
A heat block, a truck battery, and a novel RNA amplification assay make for in-the-field surveillance of the virus.
CRISPR-Based Nucleic Acid Test Debuts
Diana Kwon | Apr 13, 2017 | 3 min read
SHERLOCK combines CRISPR-Cas13a with isothermal RNA amplification to detect RNA and DNA with single-base specificity.
Keeping the Blood Supply Zika-Free
Diana Kwon | Apr 7, 2017 | 4 min read
Blood donation centers across the U.S. are required to screen samples for signs of the mosquito-borne virus. Some have questioned whether it’s always necessary.
Who Is Immune to Zika?
Amanda B. Keener | Oct 11, 2016 | 4 min read
Researchers tap into ongoing dengue studies to improve antibody-based diagnostic tests for Zika and address unanswered questions about the emerging virus’s epidemiology.
Dispute Within CDC Over Zika Testing
Ben Andrew Henry | Sep 28, 2016 | 1 min read
An agency scientist who accused the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of suppressing disagreements over the accuracy of a diagnostic test obtains whistleblower protection.
