This strategic acquisition combines two innovative spatial biology platforms with Takara Bio’s industry-leading portfolio of single-cell genomics tools.

TBUSH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Takara Bio Inc. ("Takara Bio"), a leading global biotechnology and life science company headquartered in Shiga, Japan. Takara Bio USA, Inc. ("TBUSA") is a wholly owned subsidiary of TBUSH. TBUSA and TBUSH are part of the global Takara Bio Group, which offers diverse life science products and services supporting discovery, translational, and clinical scientists in advancing their research.

The Curio Bioscience acquisition will extend the power of Takara Bio’s NGS solutions and give customers deeper insights into tissue spatial organization and molecular composition. “We are proud of our history of innovation in the single-cell genomics market, having developed the first commercially available kits for single-cell RNA- and DNA-seq,” said Carol Lou, President and CEO of Takara Bio USA. “The acquisition of Curio Bioscience continues this legacy with the addition of Trekker, the first truly single-cell spatial technology.”

Curio’s advanced Trekker and Seeker technologies integrate spatial information with molecular data, enabling researchers to transform single-cell sequencing data into spatially resolved maps. This transformation offers high-resolution insights into the organization and function of cells within their native tissue environments.

“Curio Bioscience is dedicated to creating innovative approaches that map the entire transcriptome with unparalleled sensitivity and resolution,” said Stephen Fodor, co-founder and CEO. “Combining Curio’s technology with Takara Bio’s vast NGS and single-cell tool set will provide customers with industry-leading solutions for their spatial biology needs.”

Through these advancements, Takara Bio has solidified its position as a leader in the single-cell genomics market by continually driving innovation and supporting groundbreaking research in the life science market for a wide range of applications in cancer biology, neuroscience, developmental biology, and immunology.



