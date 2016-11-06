The open and flexible inverted microscope platform for living and fixed specimens

Today, ZEISS introduces a new inverted microscope platform for life science research. The ZEISS Axio Observer family consists of three stable and modular microscope stands for flexible and efficient imaging. Scientists benefit from reproducible results from their experiments and high quality image data from a whole range of samples in a variety of conditions. ZEISS Axio Observer combines the proven quality of ZEISS optics with new automation features, allowing researchers to perform demanding multimodal imaging of living and fixed specimens.

Among these features is Autocorr, a technology that allows adaption of immersion objectives to varying sample carriers and imaging conditions. The correction of spherical aberrations results in improved image contrast, higher resolution and more efficient fluorescence detection. The new Autoimmersion option that builds up and maintains stable water immersion without traditional problems such as evaporation or air bubbles is compatible with multiple water immersion objectives in the nosepiece.

Definite Focus.2 ...