Tips for Making Slide Decks for Scientific Presentations

Slide decks are the gold standard for delivering presentations in virtually every field. Within science, researchers use them in both forma situations such as conferences or informal scenarios such as lab meetings. However, while learning how to make an effective slide deck is emphasized in fields such as business and marketing, this is typically not a priority in science. The result is that most scientific slide decks feel "homemade", lacking the polish found in professionally-produced counterparts. This article therefore explores the main principles to consider when building a slide deck for a scientific presentation.





How Much Information Should Go on Each Slide?

When constructing a slide deck, the first question facing every scientist is, “How much information do I display?” Here, there tends to be a divide between trainees and more established scientists. Trainees often put excessive amounts of information on their slides, so that the slides can become a failsafe if they lose their train of thought. In extreme cases, trainees may even recite their slides verbatim. Alternatively, established scientists may include too little information on their slides, instead tapping into a body of knowledge (and the associated context that it provides) that comes second nature to themselves but that the audience does not possess.

The proper application of fonts, colors, and layouts can help guide the audience through the points that the presenter is trying to make. -VICTOR-, Modified from © istock.com Tetiana Voitenko ; The Scientist team





A good rule of thumb for this question is that each individual slide should include one core point. This point can be a statement, a finding, an inference, or a conclusion. Importantly, it does not mean that scientists are capped at a single piece of data. Rather, sufficient data should be included to properly illustrate the core point or concept. For example, a slide can contain a flow cytometry scatter plot featuring multiple cell populations, but any subsequent information delving into the characteristics of these populations on an individual level should be featured on separate slides. Similarly, multiple pieces of supporting information, such as different controls, can be placed on the same slide, but supporting information should be on a different slide than the main points.

In terms of text, scientists should limit usage to short phrases that communicate take-home messages, such as findings, relationships, rationales, or conclusions. Full sentences should be generally avoided, although scientists can deploy them selectively to deliver emphasis. Text is also important for clarifying key terms, such as agents, targets, and processes—especially ones that are difficult to spell, recall, or pronounce when communicated verbally.

How Should Slides Look Aesthetically?

After establishing the appropriate amount of content to present, the next question then becomes how best to present it. The bulk of the text should be displayed using a sans-serif industry-standard font, such as Calibri, Verdana, or Arial, while a standard serif font can be used for headings. This arrangement—commonly employed in journalism and publishing—is something that the audience will be accustomed to. The contrast between serif and sans-serif fonts also helps distinguish the two text categories. Using standard fonts also helps reduce the risk of missing font files or characters not displaying correctly when presentations are transferred across different computers.

When it comes to aesthetics, simplicity is the best course of action. That said, while a black and white slide deck palette represents the safe option, skillful use of color can distinguish a presentation from its peers. Scientists should stick to two core colors—one dark and one light—that serve as the visual foundation for the whole presentation. Either the dark color or the light color can serve as the background, but scientists should take their existing image/figure backgrounds into consideration when making this decision. Additional colors can be introduced into this light-dark dichotomy to provide emphasis or to delineate multiple types of text, such as body versus Heading or label versus body.

Tying Together Slides with the Talk

Finally, scientists must determine how to guide their audience through their presentation. First, presenters should break down complex, multi-panel figures into smaller constituent pieces, and introduce these pieces on individual slides one or a few at a time. This is an excellent technique to explain big concepts in small chunks, guiding the audience through the scientists’ thought process and rationale. It also prevents the audience from mentally wandering off, exploring panel D of a large figure while the presenter is still talking about panel A.

Annotations are also important tools for guiding the audience through complex concepts. They can also serve as a visual reminder of important pieces of information after the presenter has verbally moved on to a different topic. There are many ways to annotate a slide deck, ranging from simply physically pointing (either by hand or with a laser pointer) to adding labels, boxes, arrows, and animations using software. Be careful, though: Too many annotations dilute the impact of each one on an individual level, can clutter the slide and overwhelm the audience. It may be prudent to remove annotations after they are no longer needed, or exchange them for new annotations as the presentation moves on. Also, animations should be used very judiciously, and the nature (i.e., movement, visual effect, etc.) of the animation itself must not distract from the information that the animation is meant to highlight.

Slide Decks Should Not Be an Afterthought

Slide decks are a part of every scientist’s life. Despite this, scientists receive relatively little education or training on what makes an effective slide deck. A polished and professional-looking slide deck not only more effectively communicates a scientist’s intended message, but also can set a presentation apart from the rest of the pack, helping it linger in the minds of the audience.

