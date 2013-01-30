presentations

ADVERTISEMENT
Present Your Paper in The Scientist's Journal Club
Apply today to share your cutting-edge research in The Scientist's Journal Club.
Present Your Paper in The Scientist’s Journal Club
Present Your Paper in The Scientist’s Journal Club

Apply today to share your cutting-edge research in The Scientist’s Journal Club.

Apply today to share your cutting-edge research in The Scientist’s Journal Club.

Mind the Graph
Seeing Science: How to Visually Explain Complex Concepts
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Mind the Graph | Sep 16, 2022 | 4 min read
Scientists turn to an easy, plug-and-play platform to visually translate their work.
coronavirus covid-19 sars-cov-2 scientific conferences cancellations virual meetings research
After Conference Cancellations, Some Scientists Find a Way
Diana Kwon | Mar 23, 2020 | 5 min read
As scores of academic meetings get upended due to COVID-19, researchers are turning to virtual replacements.
Opinion: An Ethical Code for Conferences
Wolf B. Frommer | Dec 2, 2016 | 2 min read
This fundamental form of scientific communication is threatened by modern recording technology and researchers who refuse to adhere to an age-old ethical code. 
Science Speak
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Aug 1, 2014 | 8 min read
Contests that challenge young scientists to explain their research without jargon are turning science communication into a competitive sport.
Scientific Elevator Pitches
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Jul 31, 2014 | 1 min read
A number of competitions around the world are challenging young scientists to describe their research in mere minutes.
Opinion: Communication Crisis in Research
David Rubenson | Jan 30, 2013 | 4 min read
The problem threatens progress and stems from both a lack of attention to clear discourse and a scientific culture not focused on critical challenges.
