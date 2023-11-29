ADVERTISEMENT
TS SciComm

A ballpoint pen placed on top of a notebook that is sitting on top of a laptop keyboard.
Why Scientific Communication Matters for Manuscripts
Nathan Ni, PhD | Dec 12, 2023 | 4 min read
Scientists are beginning to recognize the importance of being able to effectively communicate their findings.
Conceptual retro image of a man wearing a silly mind reading gadget on his head, holding a pencil, and writing his thoughts down in a notebook.
What's Your Story? Ideas and Discoveries Worth Sharing
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Nov 29, 2023 | 3 min read
A new writing contest provides life scientists with a platform to try their hands at science journalism, tell their science stories, develop their communication skills, and publish their work.
Close up image of an open notebook with blank pages, a computer keyboard, and a pen.
What's Your Story? Competition Guidelines and Writing Tips
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Nov 29, 2023 | 7 min read
Enter for a chance to have your story published on The Scientist’s website! 
