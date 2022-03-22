Nathan Ni, PhD Headshot

Nathan Ni, PhD

Nathan Ni is a freelance science writer and editor with a decade of experience in journalism, marketing, and educational works. He earned a PhD in Physiology from Queen's University, where he investigated the role of inflammatory leukotriene pathways in myocardial infarction.

Articles by Nathan Ni, PhD

An older woman gets a vaccine in her arm from a doctor wearing blue scrubs and blue gloves.

Aging Reprograms T Cell Behavior, Weakening Vaccine Responses

Two motor neurons are linked by a synapse.

Why Do Motor Neurons Die First in ALS? Turns Out, Size Matters

A caregiver checking a patient’s blood pressure and heart rate with a cuff and monitor.

Light-to-Moderate Drinking is Enough to Raise Blood Pressure

An individual with cancer holding hands with a bedside caregiver.

Obesity-Related Cancers Are Rising in Young and Old

Neurons are shown in blue with a synapse shown in white.

Specific Neuronal Genes Gain Mutations During Healthy Aging

An image of a neuron with a section of the axon glowing orange-red.

Autoimmunity Plays a Role in ALS

Data presented using various visualization formats on a piece of paper.

How to Present Data Using Visuals

A close-up shot focusing on the word “inspired” printed within a paragraph.

How to Write a Good Abstract

An image of a classroom where a scientist is giving a presentation using a slide deck projected on the wall.

Tips for Making Slide Decks for Scientific Presentations

An overhead shot of a busy conference hall filled with posters and presenters.

Creating Effective Scientific Posters

A laptop and a pad of paper with writing on it.

A Guide to Good Science Writing

An image of a brain, with scientific elements on the left side and color splashing out on the right side.

How Visual Cues Can Help Tell the Story

Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Pacific Biosciences logo
Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Conceptual cartoon image of gene editing technology

Exploring the State of the Art in Gene Editing Techniques

Bio-Rad
Conceptual image of a doctor holding a brain puzzle, representing Alzheimer's disease diagnosis.

Simplifying Early Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnosis with Blood Testing

fujirebio logo

Products

Product News

Eppendorf Logo

Research on rewiring neural circuit in fruit flies wins 2025 Eppendorf & Science Prize

Evident Logo

EVIDENT's New FLUOVIEW FV5000 Redefines the Boundaries of Confocal and Multiphoton Imaging

Evident Logo

EVIDENT Launches Sixth Annual Image of the Year Contest

10x Genomics Logo

10x Genomics Launches the Next Generation of Chromium Flex to Empower Scientists to Massively Scale Single Cell Research