Book Clubs

Book Club Discussion of Lulu Miller&#39;s <em>Why Fish Don&#39;t Exist</em>
The Scientist Social Club talked to the author and her dad, Chris Miller. 
Cover image of "Venomous" by Christie Wilcox, along with a headshot of the author and introduction title
Book Club Discussion of Venomous by Christie Wilcox
The Scientist Social Club | Dec 10, 2021 | 1 min read
The Scientist Social Club sat down with the author.
Pipe Dreams TS Book Club Discussion
The Scientist | Jun 18, 2021 | 2 min read
Join The Scientist on August 20 to discuss Chelsea Wald’s tour of projects aimed at improving toilets—and solving many of the world’s problems in the process.
View of Brandon Taylor's face during the book club discussion for Real Life.
Book Club Discussion of Brandon Taylor’s Real Life
The Scientist Social Club | May 28, 2021 | 1 min read
The Scientist Social Club talked with the author.
Real Life TS Book Club Discussion
The Scientist | Apr 23, 2021 | 1 min read
Join The Scientist on May 21 to discuss Brandon Taylor’s novel about a biochemistry graduate student navigating relationships inside and outside the lab.
Why Fish Don’t Exist TS Book Club Discussion
The Scientist | Jan 28, 2021 | 1 min read
Join The Scientist on March 19 to discuss Lulu Miller’s book about a determined taxonomist whose life and work constitute a fable illustrating the hazards of categorization.
Transcendent Kingdom TS Book Club Discussion
The Scientist | Nov 26, 2020 | 1 min read
Join The Scientist on December 11 to discuss Yaa Gyasi’s sophomore novel, about a Stanford University neuroscience grad student navigating family issues, lab work, and her emerging identity.
