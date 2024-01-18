The Scientist Social Club recently read Venomous: How Earth’s Deadliest Creatures Mastered Biochemistry by our newsletter editor, Christie Wilcox. We sat down with Christie to discuss the logistics of researching and writing the book, how venoms are being used as potent therapeutics, and the best animal to use to dispatch someone... theoretically, of course.*





Join The Scientist Social Club on Facebook to be the first to know about upcoming events!

*The Scientist Social Club does not endorse the use of venomous animals as weapons outside of thought experiments.