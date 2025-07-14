What’s Your Story? 2025 Contest Winners

Science begins with a spark of inspiration derived from a curiosity, an idea, or a fascination. A well told scientific story has the power to ignite excitement and inspire discovery in an ongoing chain of creativity and sharing.

Earlier this year, The Scientist ran What’s Your Story?, a science writing competition that celebrates the contribution of science communication to research and discovery. After careful consideration, our team of science writers is pleased to announce this year’s winners. Congratulations to first place winner Alison Bashford, second place winner Hannah Pletcher, and third place winner Mary Meyer! Please follow the links above to read this year’s winning articles.

Thank-you to everyone who entered this year's contest.




