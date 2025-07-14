News

What’s Your Story? 2025 Contest Winners

The Scientist is excited to announce the winners of our 2025 science writing contest!

Written byIris Kulbatski, PhD
| 1 min read
Closeup image of an open notebook with a pen in the foreground and an open laptop computer in the background.

Congratulations to the winners of The Scientist’s science writing competition!

Image credit:©iStock, PeopleImages
Science begins with a spark of inspiration derived from a curiosity, an idea, or a fascination. A well told scientific story has the power to ignite excitement and inspire discovery in an ongoing chain of creativity and sharing.

Earlier this year, The Scientist ran What’s Your Story?, a science writing competition that celebrates the contribution of science communication to research and discovery. After careful consideration, our team of science writers is pleased to announce this year’s winners. Congratulations to first place winner Alison Bashford, second place winner Hannah Pletcher, and third place winner Mary Meyer! Please follow the links above to read this year’s winning articles.

Thank-you to everyone who entered this year's contest.

The image features a lightbulb with a DNA strand in the middle and the bottom of the bulb turns into a pen tip.


Meet the Author

  • Iris Kulbatski, PhD

    Iris Kulbatski, PhD

    Iris, a neuroscientist by training and word surgeon by trade, is an associate science editor with The Scientist's Creative Services Team. Her work has appeared in various online and print publications, including Discover Magazine, Medgadget, National Post, The Toronto Star and others. She holds a PhD in Medical Science and a Certificate in Creative Writing from the University of Toronto. Her left and right brain converse on a regular basis. Once in a while, they collaborate.

