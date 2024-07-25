Zymo Research Corp., a leader in biotechnology innovation, is excited to announce the launch of the Omics Discovery grant. This new initiative aims to empower scientists around the world with cuttingedge RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) technologies to explore the transcriptome of ANY organism.

The Omics Discovery Grant will award up to 10 research proposals with a comprehensive package valued at over $4000. Each award will include:

A Zymo-Seq RiboFree Total RNA Library Kit, featuring universal rRNA depletion for any organism. Illumina platform paired-end sequencing, with at least 30 million read pairs per library.

RNA-Seq data analysis and visualization through the Aladdin Bioinformatics Platform, an official partner of Zymo Research.

An additional $2,000 credit for RNA-Seq sample preparation technologies.

For additional details or to apply for the Omics Discovery Grant, please check out Zymo Research’s Omics Discovery Grant. Apply Now Researchers from around the globe are encouraged to submit their proposals by August 30, 2024, at 11:59 PM PT. This grant is open to various fields of study, including, but not limited to: Agriculture, Environmental Sustainability, Biomedical Research, Public Health, and Wildlife Conservation.