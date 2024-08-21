Zymo Research, a global leader in the field of epigenetics, microbiomics and transcriptomics, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the Zymo-Seq™ SPLAT DNA Library Kit. This groundbreaking product is designed to deliver unparalleled precision and flexibility in DNA sequencing, making it an essential tool for researchers and laboratories across the globe.

The Zymo-Seq™ SPLAT DNA Library Kit employs SPlinted Ligation Adapter Tagging (SPLAT) technology, a unique method that directly ligates adapters onto single-stranded DNA fragments. This innovative approach preserves vital genetic information and ensures accurate genomic assessment, along with high-sensitivity detection of fragmentation patterns, setting a new standard for genomic and fragmentomic analysis.

Key Features of the Zymo-Seq™ SPLAT DNA Library Kit:

Novel Solution for Fragmentomics Analysis: Powered by SPlinted Ligation Adapter Tagging (SPLAT) technology, the kit precisely captures the true fragment ends of cell-free DNA, enabling accurate and high-fidelity analysis of fragmentation patterns.

Versatile Sample Handling: The technology supports a wide range of sample types, including cell-free DNA (cfDNA), FFPE-derived DNA, and genomic DNA, while ensuring true end ligation for reliable and precise genomic data across diverse research applications.

Efficient Workflow: The two-step workflow allows for the preparation of DNA samples into sequencing-ready libraries in as little as three hours, significantly speeding up the research process.

“The launch of the Zymo-Seq SPLAT DNA Library Kit is a major milestone in our mission to equip researchers with comprehensive next-generation sequencing (NGS) tools," said Dr. Jia, Founder and CEO of Zymo Research. "This technology enhances the accuracy and efficiency of multi-omics studies, seamlessly integrating into our NGS product suite. Most importantly, it introduces novel technology for fragmentomics analysis, advancing both genomic and epigenomic research.

"The Zymo-Seq SPLAT DNA Library Kit has been rigorously tested and delivers superior performance with challenging samples like FFPE-derived DNA," said Dr. Keith Booher, Director of NGS Services at Zymo Research. "FFPE samples, often degraded and fragmented, pose significant challenges in genomic analysis. Our kit’s single-strand DNA ligation-based preparation allows accurate profiling of these difficult samples without the need for extra repair steps. This innovative approach preserves the sample's genetic integrity while enhancing the detection of SNPs, INDELs, and other variants—meeting the urgent needs of researchers in clinical and cancer fields with precision and efficiency."