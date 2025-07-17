Product

Zymo Research Partners with Harvard University to Bring the BioFestival to Cambridge, Empowering World-class Research

Zymo Research, a global leader in sample preparation technologies and sustainable life science solutions, will partner with Harvard University to host the BioFestival on October 18, 2025.

The event will be held on the university’s historic Cambridge, Massachusetts campus and is designed to champion academic innovation, foster interdisciplinary research, and empower the next generation of scientists.

Centered around Zymo’s mission to simplify science and democratize discovery, the Harvard BioFestival offers students and researchers an opportunity to share their work, earn grant funding, engage with cutting-edge technologies, and connect with industry leaders.

Attendees can expect a full day of scientific programming, including:

  • The BioDisruptor Grant Competition, where Harvard students will compete for over $9,000 in cash awards and more than $20,000 in Zymo Research products and services.
  • Lightning talks and poster sessions highlighting transformative research in diverse fields such as molecular biology, genomics, microbiology, synthetic biology, neurobiology, computational biology, developmental biology, cell biology, genetics, biochemistry, biophysics, and structural biology.
  • Interactive technology booths showcasing next-generation sample prep tools and molecular data generation workflows designed to streamline lab work and drive sustainability.

"Harvard students represent the future of scientific innovation," said Dr. Larry Jia, Founder and CEO of Zymo Research. "By creating a space where their ideas can be amplified and supported, we’re investing not only in individuals, but in the breakthroughs that will define the next era of biomedical science."

Following BioFestivals at the University of Southern California, the California Institute of Technology, and the University of Maryland, the Harvard event further reflects Zymo’s ongoing commitment to partnering with academic institutions and investing in groundbreaking research across the country to accelerate discoveries and improve scientific accessibility.

