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2017 Salary Survey Now Open

Answer some brief questions and help us determine the most current salary outlook for life scientists and earn a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

Written byThe Scientist
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Last year, the survey revealed notable regional differences in researchers’ incomes, as well as variations in salary based on field, sector, and gender. What will this year’s results reveal?

Take 5 minutes to fill out this year’s Salary Survey, and check back in November for the results. We’ll break the data down by life-science specializations, geographic location, degree, job title, and more. The more responses we get, the more robust the data will be. After the survey closes, we’ll select three participants to receive a $100 Amazon gift card. So fill out the survey today, and encourage your friends and colleagues to do so as well.

Click here for the survey.

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