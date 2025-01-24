Artificial Inc. proof-of-concept data demonstrates platform capabilities with NVIDIA’s BioNeMo

Artificial, Inc (“Artificial”), a technology company providing cloud-based solutions to streamline laboratory operations and accelerate life science discoveries, today announced proof of concept data demonstrating the Artificial Platform’s workflow and model integration capabilities in collaboration with NVIDIA’s BioNeMo, a generative AI platform for chemistry and biology.

NVIDIA BioNeMo is a collection of ready-made tools for accelerating the design and training of biomolecular AI models for drug discovery (1). In 2024, Artificial was selected to join the NVIDIA Inception program. Through this proof of concept project, the NVIDIA NIM™ microservices were integrated with Artificial’s orchestration platform to facilitate advanced molecular screening.

The Artificial platform is designed to seamlessly integrate instruments, devices, people, and data systems, creating a holistic ecosystem tailored to modern laboratory needs. The platform's open API library and adapter modules allow for seamlessly incorporating the latest advances in AI/ML modeling, such as BioNeMo, into workflows. These integrations enhance operational efficiency by enabling sophisticated data analyses and iterative processes within orchestrated workflows. By aligning these models with existing lab systems, Artificial empowers scientific teams to leverage computational insights effectively, accelerating research timelines and elevating the precision of experimental outcomes.

The Company also announced it has received ISO 27001 and SOC 2 accreditations marking another critical milestone in its mission to provide trusted and reliable solutions that support the adoption of the latest technological breakthroughs and preparation of the ‘labs of the future’. These globally-recognized standards demonstrate the Company’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of information security and data protection for its advanced model integration capabilities, which enable seamless incorporation of cutting-edge AI/machine learning models into laboratory workflows.

ISO 27001, the international standard for information security management, validates Artificial’s robust framework for protecting data and minimizing security risks throughout its Artificial Platform. SOC 2, a rigorous audit process, further recognizes the Company’s operational transparency and commitment to safeguarding sensitive information.

David Fuller, CEO, Artificial, Inc said: “To accelerate the development of gene therapies and life-saving drugs, or rapid pandemic response, the industry is increasingly recognizing the importance of adopting the latest breakthroughs in AI and machine learning – it is where the market is heading. These accreditations reflect our dedication to our customers’ security and compliance needs and give them confidence in our solutions as they go on this journey.”

He added: “We are excited by the work with NVIDIA to demonstrate our capabilities in space, to redefine what is possible in lab automation and provide the tools to enable researchers to accelerate scientific discoveries and optimize operations through the power of AI.”

Artificial will showcase its lab orchestration platform, including new features, at SLAS2025, taking place 25-29 January, in San Diego, CA. Booth 1427.