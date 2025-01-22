Artificial Inc. Artificial Inc. digitizes the entire lab to accelerate the pace of life science discoveries with its cloud-based software platform. The Artificial Platform embraces the fundamental role of people in the scientific process so that every team has the software tools to make their digitization journey as simple and painless as possible. Lab Automation and Software teams utilize Artificial’s tooling to bring workflows to the cloud while leveraging an intuitive interface to orchestrate manual and automated protocols with a next-generation scheduler. Operators and scientists can access intuitive and interactive digital tools to guide them through all the manual tasks and streamline their digital experience. With the Artificial Platform, labs digitize their scientific ideas through automated execution while gathering a contextually complete complaint-ready data record in the cloud. Artificial helps labs with cell culture, NGS, drug discovery, and other common assays to create a closed-loop digital lab for more efficient scientific discovery.